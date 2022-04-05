Couple’s mission to help Ukraine is expanding in St. Clair Shores

About one month ago, Tony Pate left his Saint Clair Shores home and traveled to Ukraine to deliver medical supplies he collected out of his garage. Now he's set to make another trip as more than 200-tons of supplies have come from Southeast Michigan, and as you can imagine, that type of collection takes up a lot of space.

“Not my normal job, but we took the challenge, and we’re running with it,” said Pate.

Pate returned home to St. Clair Shores from Ukraine over the weekend with one thing in mind: how to get the necessities into the hands of people who need them the most.

“As far as medical supplies, not enough gauze or tape,” Pate said.

His garage is not spacey enough for the donations he’s taking in. So Pate will soon be storing some of those items at the St. Clair Shores Civic Area.

While Ukraine supplies its soldiers, Pate has been building emergency medical kits for guards.

And that’s not all.

He and others from our area supply hospitals and field hospitals with desperately needed medical supplies.

His return to the states comes as reports of civilian causalities in Buchas draw outrage, condemnation, and sorrow.

“Now we’re starting to share that to show the reality of the brutality of what’s going on down there,” Pate said.

“I just wish it would stop,” said wife Lyudmila Pate.

Lyudmila Pate was moved by what she saw and the help that kept coming.

“I want to cry every day,” said Lyudmila Pate. “It’s so hard to see every day. Read the news story.”

The Pate’s are looking for the following donations:

Tourniquets, sleeping bags/pads

Medical scissors

Chest seal bandages

Quick clot

Gauze/bandages

Alcohol preps

Splints

Medical tape

Bandages

Solar cell phone chargers

Powdered Gatorade

Beef jerk

Military meals or MRE’s

Socks (black or brown)

Flashlights

Batteries

Work gloves

Binoculars

Body armor

Helmets

You can drop off donations at the Saint Clair Shores Civic Area seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. at 20000 Stephens Street.

If you’d like, you could sponsor a soldier.

With the help of volunteers and businesses, $250 will give a soldier full body armor and a medical field kit. For more information, call 517-402-3648.