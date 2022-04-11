Detroit group home vandalized last year is making a comeback with some help.

DETROIT – It’s a transformation that took place in an ordinary-looking home on Detroit’s east side.

A group home vandalized in April of 2021 has made a complete turnaround.

Last year, Local 4 News showed you all the damage done to the home seen in the video player above; Doors and windows were stolen. Now, it’s a totally different story.

It’s been one obstacle of a year for Demetris King and Author Jaylin Harris with the Just Because We Care Foundation.

“It’s been everything,” said King. “From the walls to the floors, to the ceiling to the house being a disaster as far as the break in.”

Just a little under a year ago, thieves gutted the group home, leaving not much for an organization hoping to make a difference in the lives of at-risk youth who have aged out of the foster care system at 18.

“We cover that gap basically by teaching life skills,” said King. “We cover a lot of the things that the youth may have not been taught while they were in the system.”

But the group home has since made a complete turnaround.

Harris is one of the people who helped make the home possible. He says he’s doing it all because of his experiences with bouncing in and out of the system.

“Just being in the system as a child is very difficult because you have to go to these places to see your parents who gave their rights over when I was five,” said Harris.

The hope is that others will be spared the same troubles and hardships that Harris once went through.

“We strive to make sure that they are loved,” Harris said.

Students like 19-year-old Terrell Fluker are already benefiting.

“I was failing in a lot of classes, not reading in a lot of classes, but now that I’m here, I’m actually improving a lot,” said Fluker.

Those hoping to assist the home with the other goals can click here.