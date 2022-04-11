MDOT urges drivers to pay attention during Work Zone Awareness week

In Metro Detroit, just about every freeway has some of repair that needs to be done.

This upcoming Monday will be the beginning of Work Zone Awareness week in Michigan. This will be a very busy construction season, which is why it’s important to pay attention now more than ever.

It’a safe to think we all share similar views on all the construction that goes on during orange barrel season. MDOT spokesperson, Diane Cross says that’s something we’re going to have to get used to.

“Here in metro Detroit, pretty much every freeway, except for M-39 at the moment, is under repair at one point or another,” Cross said.

With that said, be prepared to spend a little extra time on the commute and prepare to slow down for all the construction workers.

“You’re protected by thousand of pounds of steel, metal, glass, seatbelt, airbags. Our workers again, only have barrels, sometimes a concrete barrier wall, if we’re able to to do that, and a vest, Cross said.

With the kickoff of Work Zone Awareness week starting Monday, now is the perfect time to remember to be aware.

“When you see those orange barrels, you see those signs, you have got to slow down. It’s your responsibility as a driver to have both hands on the wheel and both eyes on the road. That’s the only thing that you should be doing when you’re behind the wheel. Not a text, not a phone call, not food, nothing,” Cross said.

According to MDOT, three workers were killed by drivers in Michigan construction zones, while 65 others were injured this past year.

“We are continuing to put bandaids on areas that need surgery. Over the next few years, we’ll be doing more projects,” Cross added.

In 2021, 28 drivers were killed in crashes in work zones.