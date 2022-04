Krispy Kreme has announced that breakfast lovers can buy a dozen original glazed doughnuts for the same price as a gallon of gas.

This deal starts Wednesday and lasts till May 4. According to their website, prices will be updated weekly. This week doughnut connoisseurs can purchase a dozen for $4.11.

This offer is redeemable in-shop, drive-thru and online pickup.

According to the company, Canadian shops are not participating locations.