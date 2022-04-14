155K GE refrigerators recalled because freezer handle can come loose causing people to fall

Around 155,000 GE refrigerators are being recalled because the freezer handle can come off causing the person pulling it open to fall over.

Around 155,000 GE refrigerators are being recalled because the freezer handle can come off causing the person pulling it open to fall over.

The recall involves six models of GE-brand french door refrigerators with bottom freezers in a fingerprint resistant stainless steel color.

They were manufactured from Feb. 2020 through Aug. 2021. The brand name, model and serial number are printed on a label on the top of the left side of the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators are 36 inches wide.

Read: More recall coverage

Name of product: GE-brand Free-Standing French Door Refrigerators in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel

The issue: The freezer handle can detach when a consumer tries to open the freezer drawer, posing a fall hazard to the consumer.

The affected model numbers are GFE26JYMKFFS, GFE26JYMNFFS, GNE27EYMKFFS, GNE27EYMNFFS, GNE27JYMKFFS, and GNE27JYMNFFS.

The serial numbers for the affected models begin with one of the following two letter combinations: DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, MS.

If you have one of these units you can contact GE Appliances to get a free in-home service to have the freezer’s handle mounting fasteners replaced.

There have been 71 reports of the freezer drawer handle dethatching. Out of those reports, 37 people reported injuries and three of those included serious fall injuries.

Ad

The units were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy and other stores nationwide and online. They cost between $1,900 and $2,500.

Click here to learn more about the recall.