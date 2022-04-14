Lyoya family, attorney address footage of fatal Grand Rapids police shooting

Peter Lyoya holds up a picture of his son Patrick Lyoya, 26, in his home in Lansing, Mich., April 14, 2022. Patrick was face-down on the ground when he was fatally shot in the head by a Grand Rapids Police officer after resisting arrest on April 4, 2022. Grand Rapids police released four videos from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Lyoya's family are planning to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Anna Nichols)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4.

The city’s new police chief, Eric Winstrom, released four videos on Wednesday (April 13), including footage of the shooting that was recorded by a passenger in Lyoya’s car.

WOOD reported that police had shown the footage to Lyoya’s family before releasing it to the public.

Lyoya’s family and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump were in Grand Rapids to address the footage of the fatal shooting. Crump represents Lyoya’s family.

Lyoya was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer after the officer conducted a traffic stop. The footage appears to show Lyoya running away from the officer before a struggle ensued.

Crump is a well-known attorney and has represented the family of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer and Taylor was shot and killed by police in Louisville.

Crump is calling for the arrest and prosecution of the officer. An investigation is being conducted by Michigan State Police. The officer involved has not been identified publicly and is on paid leave.

