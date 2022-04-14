Police situation, brief lockdown delay morning bus pickups for Riverview schools

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Bus pickup routes were delayed Thursday morning in Riverview after a police situation prompted a brief lockdown, officials said.

Police said a “serious incident” happened around 6 a.m. Thursday (April 14) at a business on the same street as the Riverview bus garage and Riverview Community High School.

The garage, high school and Memorial Elementary School were placed on a temporary lockdown, according to authorities.

Officers took someone into custody within the hour, and the lockdown was lifted, they said.

Bus pickup routes were delayed, but Riverview schools are now open and will continue as scheduled.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our students and parents, and we appreciate your understanding,” the Riverview Police Department said in a statement. “The safety of our children and our community is our first priority.”