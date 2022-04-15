Car driving on wrong side of street crashes into backhoe in Detroit, officials say

Hamtramck police say a car crashed into a backhoe parked on the other side of the street on April 15, 2022. Photo provided by police.

DETROIT – A car has been severely damaged Friday after crashing into a backhoe parked on the other side of the street, according to officials.

An employee of a backhoe company said that on Friday, April 15, a car was driving on the wrong side of Conant Street when it crashed into a parked backhoe. The machine was being used for street repair, officials said.

A photo of the crash can be seen above.

The driver of the car suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to Hamtramck police at the scene.

Detroit police are said to be investigating the crash. No other details have been shared at this time.

