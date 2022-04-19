Michiganders to receive assistance to lower costs of household groceries

LANSING, Mich. – More than 700,000 households in Michigan will be receiving assistance from the state to help lower the cost of groceries.
On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that additional assistance will help 1.31 million Michiganders across the state.
Those eligible for food assistance will receive at least $95 monthly to go towards grocery bills. The state says eligible clients will see the benefits on their Bridge Card from April 16- 25. Click here to check the balance of your Michigan Bridge Card.
“This relief ensures that families can thrive and help us build on our economic momentum.,” Whitmer said in a news release. “We will continue collaborating with our federal partners to get things done by lowering out-of-pocket food costs and put money in people’s pockets with our proposals to roll back the retirement tax, triple the Earned Income Tax Credit, and lower the cost of gas.”
Those eligible for food assistance with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, will have maximum benefits, depending on household size.
|Household Size
|Maximum Allowable Benefits for SNAP customers
|One Person
|$250
|Two Persons
|$459
|Three Persons
|$658
|Four Persons
|$835
|Five Persons
|$992
|Six Persons
|$1,190
|Seven Persons
|$1,316
|Eight Persons
|$1,504
