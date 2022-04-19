Michiganders to receive assistance to lower costs of household groceries

FILE - In a Sept. 11, 2010, file photo, Temeka Williams, right, of Detroit, uses her bridge card tokens for a purchase from Elizabeth and Gary Lauber from Sweet Delights at the Farmer's Market in Detroit. Farmers, growers and operators of open-air markets are heading into a busy time of the year, in early May 2020, as many states still are under stay-at-home orders for residents and non-essential businesses to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Shoppers venturing out are just as likely to come across tables of hand sanitizer and face mask-wearing produce peddlers as they are to see bushels of corn, quarts of blueberries or flats of petunias. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. – More than 700,000 households in Michigan will be receiving assistance from the state to help lower the cost of groceries.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that additional assistance will help 1.31 million Michiganders across the state.

Those eligible for food assistance will receive at least $95 monthly to go towards grocery bills. The state says eligible clients will see the benefits on their Bridge Card from April 16- 25. Click here to check the balance of your Michigan Bridge Card.

“This relief ensures that families can thrive and help us build on our economic momentum.,” Whitmer said in a news release. “We will continue collaborating with our federal partners to get things done by lowering out-of-pocket food costs and put money in people’s pockets with our proposals to roll back the retirement tax, triple the Earned Income Tax Credit, and lower the cost of gas.”

Those eligible for food assistance with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, will have maximum benefits, depending on household size.

Household Size Maximum Allowable Benefits for SNAP customers One Person $250 Two Persons $459 Three Persons $658 Four Persons $835 Five Persons $992 Six Persons $1,190 Seven Persons $1,316 Eight Persons $1,504

