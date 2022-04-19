Time is running out for owner of $1M lottery ticket to claim their prize

A million dollars is up for grabs after a winning lottery ticket was bought at Warren Market on Mound Road at I-696 in Warren. It’s not the first time either. The store owner says in the late 80s that, he sold a ticket for $3.8 million.

WARREN, Mich. – A million dollars is up for grabs after a winning lottery ticket was bought at Warren Market on Mound Road at I-696 in Warren. It’s not the first time either.

The store owner says in the late 80s that, he sold a ticket for $3.8 million. But back then, owners didn’t get to collect a commission. Now a million is on the line, and he’s hoping the winner comes forward.

Fifty weeks ago, someone walked into Warren Market and guessed right as they matched all five numbers on the Powerball; the problem is, the winning ticket owner does not think they are the winner.

“Man, I am shocked as everybody is looking for that ticket.” said the man behind the counter. “No one can find it.”

There’s been a constant flow of customers walking into Warren Market claiming they have that winning million-dollar ticket.

Ad

“I have at least 20 people say, ‘I have the ticket, let me go home to look for it,’” said Steve. “Nobody comes back with it.”

Someone somewhere has that winning Powerball ticket purchased at the location seen in the video player above on May 5, 2021.

“I feel so bad,” said a woman shopping in the store. “Somebody must’ve lost it.”

Everyone who stops at the store regularly is frantically checking their pockets, purses, and kitchen drawers, hoping they’re a millionaire and just don’t know it yet.

“We have a lot of regulars,” Steve said. “Well, a lot of tickets.”

Steve’s hoping they find it because he loses the commission if the ticket is unclaimed.

“We lose $5000 even though we sold the ticket,” Steve said. “I don’t think that’s fair.”

The woman seen in the video player above is one of Steve’s regulars. She dropped in Monday (April 18) to buy a lottery ticket using her favorite numbers.

Ad

“I keep hoping I win something one day,” said the woman.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date, meaning the winner must claim the mega prize by 4:45 p.m. on May 5, 2022.

“I tell them every day, ‘keep looking; you have two weeks left, that’s it,’” Steve said.

Time is ticking on that million-dollar ticket but get this, there’s another unclaimed winning ticket that was sold in Warren, and that prize tops $2 million.

The winning lottery ticket was sold at Shoppers Market Plus, and it expires in September.

If the prize isn’t claimed before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.