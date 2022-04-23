Fans of Tigers relish witnessing history after Miguel Cabrera’s 3,000th hit

Tigers’ fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting to witness history as Miguel Cabrera attempted to earn his 3,000th hit this week.

After a rainout Friday night, there was a scramble to get tickets to Saturday afternoon’s game.

Fans cheered as the historic moment happened in the first inning of a win over the Colorado Rockies. They were thrilled to reflect as they were leaving the park.

One fan said he traveled to Detroit from Ohio.

“We were crossing our fingers last night there was going to be a rainout, and there was so we could be here for the game because we had tickets for three or four weeks,” the fan said. “I will never forget it, ever. It’s the greatest thing. I mean there’s seven other people (with) 500 home runs, 3,000 hits.”

Season ticket holders Janet and Norm Dell are the ones who changed the number from 2,999 to 3,000.

“I thought i was going to drop it,” Janet Dell said.

Her husband Norm said it was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.

“To get a call from the Tigers to say, ‘Would you like to do this?’ — as kind of a nonchalant thing,” Norm Dell said. “You say ‘yes, absolutely, thank you very much’”.

Fans were expecting the monumental hit would happen Thursday and again on Friday.

But now fans believe it happened right when it was supposed to.

“It was kind of sad because you wanted to see it happen, but then again kind of lucked out. It ended up being a perfect day, nice time to be out here to watch it happen today,” said one fan.

Another fan said after a pandemic and years without crowds, the entire experience was refreshing.

“It really feels like the Tigers and the city is back right now,” the fan said.