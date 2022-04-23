Congratulations pour in for Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera after 3,000th hit

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career hit during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera has made baseball history Saturday, becoming the 33rd player to ever reach 3,000 hits and the first-ever Venezuelan player to do it -- and his fans couldn’t be more excited for him.

Detroit’s first baseman, lovingly nicknamed Miggy, earned his 3,000th hit during a home game against the Colorado Rockies Saturday afternoon, following days of anticipation. The Venezuelan-born baseball star is the third player from the Detroit Tigers to join the exclusive club, and is one of only seven players in history to reach 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

Ad

“Congratulations to Miguel Cabrera on his 3,000th career hit! Like Tigers fans, I’ve been proud to witness Miggy’s amazing and historic 3,000 hit and 500 home run milestones, putting him among a select few MLB legends,” said Christopher Ilitch, chairman and CEO of the Tigers. “I thank Miguel for a career of exciting, Hall of Fame caliber play towards our objective of championship baseball for Tigers fans. Miggy has and continues to build his status as one of the greatest Tigers of all-time.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer congratulated Cabrera on joining Ty Cobb and Al Kaline in the Detroit Tigers’ 3,000 hits club.

“Between Motown and the (Tigers), Michigan knows its hits,” Whitmer tweeted.

Between Motown and the @tigers, Michigan knows its hits.



Congrats to Miggy on joining Ty Cobb and Al Kaline as the only Tigers to reach 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣! https://t.co/uXOD06Dv1g — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 23, 2022

“Seeing Miguel grow from a teenager taking batting practice on neighborhood fields in Venezuela to becoming one of the best players in baseball history has been one of the great joys of my life,” said Al Avila, executive vice president and general manager for the Detroit Tigers. “His humility, passion for having fun and genuine love of the city of Detroit are completely unmatched and joining the 3,000 hit club only strengthens his standing as one of the game’s all-time greats. This is a tremendous accomplishment, and we know there are many more exciting times on the horizon.”

Ad

You can watch the history-making hit in the tweet below.

Un sencillo sella el momento histórico del hit 3,000 de Miguel Cabrera. pic.twitter.com/JjvzjVD4bZ — LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 23, 2022

A fan reportedly traveled all the way from Venezuela to watch Cabrera make baseball history.

This @tigers fan traveled all the way from Venezuela to see Miguel Cabrera get his 3,000th hit. 🤯



True story.#DetroitRoots | #Miggy3000 pic.twitter.com/yiQXrC2RrY — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 23, 2022

Cabrera was the best hitter in the world during a nine-year span from 2008 through 2016. In that time, he hit .325 with a .404 on-base percentage, .573 slugging percentage, 308 home runs, 340 doubles and 1,030 RBI. He played in seven All-Star games and led the Tigers to four division titles.

Miggy was welcomed to the 3,000 hits club Saturday by fellow members like Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, Rod Carew, Albert Pujold and others.

Miguel Cabrera gets the official welcome to the 3,000 hit club from some fellow members! #DetroitRoots@MiguelCabrera pic.twitter.com/jhgBdrvT2C — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 23, 2022

Read more: Detroit Tigers’ Cabrera is 1st Venezuelan to reach 3,000 hits in MLB

Ad

Little Caesars Arena reacts to Miguel Cabrera’s 3,000th hit pic.twitter.com/0xpWTZ3QJ3 — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) April 23, 2022