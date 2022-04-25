DTE Energy says customers have been getting calls from scammers threatening to turn power off

DETROIT – Scammers are targeting DTE Energy customers who have been impacted by recent cold weather.

The thieves are spoofing phone numbers and email addresses to make it seem like the call or email is coming from DTE Energy. This is called “ID spoofing.”

The scammers are trying to get your personal information including credit card information by threatening to disconnect their power.

Scammers often try to get your money by asking you to pay with a prepaid debit card, with Bitcoin or over Zelle.

DTE suggests customers ask the caller if they can provide the amount of the latest bill or the account number. If you feel unsure about a phone call or email, you can call DTE’s customer service line at 1-800-477-4747.

DTE Energy will never do these things

DTE Energy will not require a prepaid debit card for payment.

They will not require a specific form of payment. Customers can pay through credit cards, debit cars, bank transfers and more.

DTE Energy will also never impose unrealistic deadlines for payments or threaten to disconnect power within a period of hours.

They will not physically go to your home to collect payment. They will not ask for social security numbers, bank account or credit card information.

