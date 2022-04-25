General Motors to hold 3-day career fair at Factory ZERO

DETROIT – General Motors is holding a career fair over the next three days for jobs at Factory ZERO.
Factory ZERO is the company’s first all-electric facility. It’s located on the site of the former Detroit-Hamtramck plant.
The company is trying to hire for different positions from entry-level to skilled trades, like electricians. Interviews are in the lobby of Factory ZERO.
- Monday (April 25): They are interviewing for skilled trades positions from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tuesday (April 26): They are interviewing skilled trades and subsystem team members from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- Wednesday (April 27): They are interviewing subsystem team members from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
