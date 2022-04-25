65º

General Motors to hold 3-day career fair at Factory ZERO

GM interviewing for skilled trades and subsystem team members

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Erin Flemming

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 17: A general view of GMC Hummer EVs is pictured on November 17, 2021 at General Motors' Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan. U.S. President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law creates a future made in America, builds electric vehicle charging stations across the country to make it easier to drive an electric vehicle, reduces emissions to fight the climate crisis, and creates good-paying, union jobs across the country. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya, 2021 Getty Images)

DETROITGeneral Motors is holding a career fair over the next three days for jobs at Factory ZERO.

Factory ZERO is the company’s first all-electric facility. It’s located on the site of the former Detroit-Hamtramck plant.

The company is trying to hire for different positions from entry-level to skilled trades, like electricians. Interviews are in the lobby of Factory ZERO.

  • Monday (April 25): They are interviewing for skilled trades positions from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday (April 26): They are interviewing skilled trades and subsystem team members from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday (April 27): They are interviewing subsystem team members from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

