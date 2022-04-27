Some containers of Turkey Hill’s Chocolate Marshmallow ice cream recalled because it may contain peanuts

Turkey Hill Dairy is recalling its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream because it may contain undeclared peanuts.

Turkey Hill Dairy is recalling its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream because it may contain undeclared peanuts.

It is recalling select 48 oz containers of its ice cream. People who have an allergy to peanuts could face a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if consuming the product.

The recalled products are limited to 385 containers of the following product and may have been purchased by consumers between 4/14/2022 and 4/19/2022:

Name of product : Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream

Container size : 48 oz

UPC code : 020735420935

Sell-by date: 03/02/2023 (Found marked on the bottom of the package)

The recall does not apply to any other UPC codes, sell-by dates, sizes or varieties of Turkey Hill Dairy products.

The recall was announced after a consumer contacted the company and reported that select containers of the ice cream may have been filled with chocolate peanut butter cup ice cream.

There have been no reports of illness.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Turkey Hill Dairy at 1-800-MY-DAIRY (1-800-693-2479), Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST.

Ad

Below is an image of the Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream and affected UPC Code and “Sell-by” date:

Click here to learn more about the recall.

Read: More recall coverage