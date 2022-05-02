53º

Police find body of missing 1-year-old boy in Kent County

Noah Jordan found in Buck Creek, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Noah Alan Jordan (Kent County Sheriff's Office)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have found the body of a 1-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend in Kent County.

WOOD-TV reports the body of Noah Alan Jordan was found in Buck Creek, near 54th Street. The discovery was made about a mile north of Cutler Estates, according to the report.

Noah was reported missing Sunday after he was last seen around 11:05 a.m. in Byron Township.

After a long search was suspended Sunday night, crews returned Monday morning and focused on Buck Creek. That’s where the boy’s body was eventually found, they said.

