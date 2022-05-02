Show of support for 12-year-old girl hit by car in Roseville

As Julia Grace Wallace lies in a hospital, her neighbors and classmates came out to pray for the seventh grader’s recovery.

“No parent should have to deal with it,” said Jessica Seabridge, a family friend.

On Tuesday morning, the 12-year-old girl was hit by a car while crossing the street near Roseville Middle School. There was no crossing guard, and the intersection of Martin Rd and Barkman Street is not a four way stop.

“I don’t know why there’s absolutely no place for those kids to cross safely to get to school,” said Seabridge.

Samuel McGrath and Julia Grace are classmates, and he said he had to be here.

“She sat to my right one desk over and I was like dang, I don’t have my pencil because she’d always lend you one,” said McGrath.

Julia Grace was critically injured and has a traumatic brain injury.

“It just takes my breath away to know there’s so many good people when there’s so much bad in the world right now,” said Julianne DeBlauwe. “The family is overwhelmed by the support and cannot thank everyone enough.”