Woman volunteers as crossing guard after Roseville student struck by car while walking to school

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A woman with no connection to Roseville students is volunteering her time ensuring kids are crossing Martin Road safely.

Sheila Devellis has no connection to Roseville schools, but she has been crossing kids since 12-year-old Julia Wallace was hit at a crosswalk last week. Wallace is still in the hospital in critical condition.

“There’s never gonna be a kid mowed down the way that there was last Tuesday with me around,” Devellis said.

Devellis is a parent from Chesterfield and has been volunteering as a crossing guard to ensure Roseville Middle School students’ safety.

Devellis is the only person currently helping Roseville students cross Martin Road.

“This is an important issue to me, like, the safety of school kids. Like, I’m in the business of education so this is very central to education. They have to get here safe, so they can learn,” Devellis said. “This is such common sense. Common sense of a crossing guard.”

Wallace’s family said they are taking things day by day and praying for her to get better.

