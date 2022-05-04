Detroit Animal Care waives adoption fees through mid-May for ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

DETROIT – Adoption fees are being waived for nearly two weeks at Detroit Animal Care and Control as part of an “Empty the Shelters” program.

Between May 2 and May 15, all adoption and license fees will be waived at DACC, which is partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event. All adoptions fees will be waived for adoptable dogs and cats, and the animals are fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered, officials said.

Detroit Animal Care and Control is open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

Ad

Anyone who adopts a pet on Mother’s Day -- Sunday, May 8 -- will also receive flowers, while supplies last, officials said.

Pets available for adoption are frequently shared on the Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control’s Facebook page right here.

Two adoptions today to kick off our #EmptyTheShelters event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation! Thanks to Cathy... Posted by Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control on Monday, May 2, 2022

More: Local news