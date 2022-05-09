Celebrate National Mediterranean Diet Month with these healthy recipes

This December 2016 photo shows a Mediterranean tomato wheat berry salad with fresh herbs in New York. This dish is from a recipe by Katie Workman. (Mia via AP)

May is National Mediterranean Diet Month, and though Detroiters have easy access to this specific cuisine, cooking at home can be just as delicious.

According to Harvard University, there have been times that doctors will prescribe a Mediterranean diet for you if you have a chronic condition like high blood pressure or heart disease.

The university reports that research has shown this cuisine effectively reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases and overall mortality.

Below are a few Mediterranean dishes you can try to make at home!

(courtesy of Feel Good Foodie)

Ingredients:

4 8-ounce skinless boneless chicken breasts

1 teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 cup baby spinach chopped

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

¼ cup chopped roasted red peppers

1 tablespoon chopped basil

2 tablespoons kalamata olives

2 garlic cloves minced

2 tablespoons olive oil divided

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Chop the ingredients that will be stuffed into the chicken breasts and combine them in a bowl.

Then create a pocket in each chicken breast and season.

Afterward, place the ingredients inside each chicken breast and secure the opening with a toothpick.

Sear the chicken for about 3 minutes per side, then bake in the oven for about 17 minutes.

(courtesy of Punch Fork)

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided

4 cups cauliflower rice

1/3 cup chopped red onion

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

½ cup chopped fresh dill, divided

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

½ teaspoon ground pepper, divided

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1 cup chopped cucumber

2 tablespoons chopped Kalamata olives

2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese

4 wedges lemon wedges for serving

Directions:

If you have a gas grill, preheat to medium.

On your stovetop, set at medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons of cauliflower, onion and 1/4 teaspoons of salt. Cook until the cauliflower has softened. Remove from stovetop and stir in 1/4 cup of dill.

Season your chicken and place it on the grill for about 15 minutes.

Take the remaining oil, lemon juice, oregano, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

Divide the cauliflower rice and add the remaining ingredients and chicken.

Serve with lemon wedges and drizzled vinaigrette.

(Courtesy of Cooking Classy)

Dressing Ingredients:

1/3 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Salad Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups (8 oz) dry orzo

1 cup (5 oz) crumbled feta

1 medium English cucumber, diced

1 (10.5 oz) pkg. grape tomatoes halved

½ cup sliced kalamata olives (or 3/4 cup sliced black olives)

½ cup chopped red onion,

3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, and pepper for the salad dressing.

Boil orzo, drain and rinse after fully cooked. Dice up veggies and herbs. Toss everything into a large bowl and serve.

This June 6, 2011 photo shows, from top to bottom, tropical tabbouleh, Mediterranean tabbouleh and California tabbouleh in Concord, N.H. When you're assembling your salads for this years July Fourth celebration, consider this trio of naturally healthy tabboulehs. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) (AP2011)

(Courtesy of Mediterranean Dish)

Ingredients:

1 lb gold potatoes, peeled and cubed

kosher salt

3 ounces blanched almonds

3 to 6 garlic cloves

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

¾ cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 green onion, trimmed and thinly sliced

Fresh chopped parsley

Directions:

Add potatoes to a saucepan and top with water. Bring the water to a boil, then lower the heat to medium-low. Cook potatoes until they are tender.

Throw in the garlic, lemon juice, and almonds in a food processor. You will want to blend up the mix until it turns into a paste.

Afterward, mash the potatoes you have boiled. After your potatoes are mashed, add half of the measured olive oil. Continue mashing and add what you have in the food processor.

Garnish with green onion and parsley.

(Courtesy of Food Network)

Ingredients:

1 cup of bulghur wheat

1 1/2 cups boiling water

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup olive oil

3 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 bunch of minced scallions

1 bunch of mint leaves

1 bunch parsley

1 diced cucumber

2 cups cherry tomatoes

1 teaspoon of black pepper

Directions:

Pour boiling water over the bulghur wheat. Add lemon juice, olive oil, and salt. Stir until ingredients together and let stand for about an hour at room temperature.

Afterward, add the rest of the ingredients. Serve or refrigerate.

(Courtesy of Slow Burning Passion)

Ingredients:

2 Large Eggplant (about 2 pounds)

¾ Cup Dry Chickpeas (or 2 Cups canned)

½ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Large Onion, diced

5 Cloves Garlic, minced

Pinch of Kosher Salt

Two Cups Tomato (Peeled fresh in summer, otherwise canned)

1 Tablespoon Tomato Paste

1 Teaspoon Smoked Spanish Paprika

1 Teaspoon Ground Cayenne Pepper

1 Tablespoon Dried Mint

1- 2 Cups of Water

Directions:

Place chickpeas in a pot with four cups of water. Allow the chickpeas to soak overnight.

The next day, drain and rinse the chickpeas. Add fresh water into the pot and bring the water to a boil. Simmer until the chickpeas are tender.

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. While you wait, cut up your eggplants into cubes. Coat your eggplants with olive oil and put them in the oven for about 25 minutes.

While your eggplants are roasting, add the remaining olive oil, onions, salt, and saute in another large pot. Add garlic. Afterward, add tomato paste, paprika, drained chickpeas and eggplant. Bring the pot to a simmer and cook all of the ingredients for about 20 minutes.