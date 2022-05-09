60º

Interview: Tracy Cowan spent nearly 20 years in Michigan prison. Now she’s pushing reform

Whitmer commuted Cowan’s sentence in 2021

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

A women who spent nearly 20 years in prison for gun and drug charges was released in January after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer commuted her sentence.

Tracy Cowan had children with Maserati Rick, a 1980′s drug lord, one of the most notorious in Detroit, who was infamously killed in his hospital room. She served prison time after she started a relationship with a drug dealer in prison, which led to police finding drugs and guns in her home, and she was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison.

Cowan’s boyfriend only got 11 years, prompting calls for reform, as some women who become involved with criminals get longer prison sentences than their partners.

Richard Wershe Jr., known as White Boy Rick, was among those calling for her sentence to be commuted. Wershe was released from a Florida prison in July 2020, ending his 32 years behind bars that started after a drug trafficking arrest at 17 years old in 1987. He became the longest-serving nonviolent juvenile offender in Michigan history.

Watch Rhonda Walker’s interview with Cowan in the video player above.

