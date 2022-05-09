Michigan gas prices hit new record high

Gas prices in Michigan have risen, on average, just 24 cents within the last week -- and the costs are only expected to continue rising.

DETROIT – Get ready to pay up to fill up.

Gas prices in Michigan jumped nearly 29 cents in one week, setting a new record high.

Drivers in Michigan are paying an average of about $4.33 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is about 36 cents more than this time last month and nearly $1.25 more than this time last year.

It will cost you an average of $64 to fill up a 15-gallon tank.

The most expensive prices are in Marquette ($4.39), Lansing ($4.35) and Saginaw ($4.35).

The Least expensive gas price averages are in Traverse City ($4.26), Ann Arbor ($4.30) and Metro Detroit ($4.30)

AAA Michigan reports, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased, but gasoline demand increased slightly.

“Tight gasoline stocks in the Midwest, coupled with rising demand and high crude oil prices sent Michigan gas prices soaring to a new record high,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased, setting a new record high. Metro Detroit’s current average is $4.30 per gallon, about 24 cents more than last week’s average and $1.34 more than this same time last year.

The national average is nearly $4.33 per gallon. That’s just five cents less than the highest average price in history, set on March 11th.

