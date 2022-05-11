Michigan-led bill aims to protect woman’s right to choose

With the supreme court set to strike down Roe versus Wade, some in the senate are stepping into action with a new bill that would protect a woman's right to choose to have an abortion. If the bill passes, it will set federal standards for the right to an abortion.

In Washington Tuesday (May 10), the senate discussed the codification of the Roe vs. Wade case.

The idea floated by democrats Is to put a woman’s right to abortion into federal law.

Michigan Senator Gary Peters told a very personal story to back up this law change.

“The Supreme Court isn’t usually one to take away rights, but in this case, it may very well take away rights that impact reproductive freedom for women,” said Peters.

Senator Chuck Schumer led the discussion on the Senate floor Tuesday. Still, Peters took his own personal story there as well, and he believes the Supreme Court’s apparent impending decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade needs a congressional response.

“And if Roe vs. Wade is overturned and under the Michigan law is in a place which does not allow for an abortion under any circumstances, It would be absolutely catastrophic for families that go through situations like we did in the past, and it’s simply unacceptable,” Peters said.

What Peters said is half correct.

While the 1931 Michigan law does outlaw abortion, It also contains an exception to preserve the mother’s life.

As for Peters assertion, the court is taking away rights. Michigan Right To Life Legislative Director Genevieve Marnon vehemently disagrees.

“I think it is exactly the opposite, that by removing the restriction on states to protect the unborn child legally, the right to life is actually being expanded,” said Marnon.

Marnon calls the Democratic Party’s attempt to get a vote to codify Roe vs. Wade through legislation political theatre.

“They don’t have the votes, they know they don’t have the votes, and yet they want be able to use this national platform to continue to push, in my opinion, the Supreme Court to change their decision to something other than what it was,” Marnon said.

The vote for the bill will be taken Wednesday, but it does look at least at this point there aren’t enough votes to break the filibuster.

Senator Peters says the vote is necessary to put everyone on the record on how they vote on this issue.

Michigan Right To Life told Local 4 News that those on their side should have no problem with that.