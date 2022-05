OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Police are asking the public to help them locate a 31-year-old woman who is missing.

Desirae Ann Cunningham, 31, has not been since Saturday (May 7).

She was reported missing by her family on Sunday.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has been searching and has not located her.

Anyone who knows where Cunningham is or has seen her recently is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 248-858-4954.

