Beaumont Health gives free adaptive bikes to Michigan children with disabilities

Beaumont Health gave away free adaptive bikes Saturday morning.

Every year on Beaumont Bike Day, the health facility offers free adaptive bikes to about a hundred kids with disabilities.

Beaumont partnered up with Children’s Miracle Network for the event.

“It’s an amazing day, the energy and positive nature of the parents. It’s motivating,” says Trivel manufacturer Andy Cowell.

Each bike is customized to fit the specific needs of the child. Some handlebars fold forward, or lateral supports slide out for easy access.

“Sometimes they need lat supports or not a lot of head control, so we had diff accessories to make the experience safe and comfortable for the child,” said Cowell.

Maci Sanchez is nonverbal, but her smile says it all.

“She has nothing like this that she can do by herself,” says Maci’s mom Courtney Sanchez.

