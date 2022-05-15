Community leaders hold rally, calling for peaceful end to violence across city

Community leaders came together on Detroit's east side to call for a peaceful end to violence across the city.

The group was made up of Detroit 300, members of Detroit Police Department, representatives of Detroit City Council members, Minister Malik Shabazz, Maurice “Pastor Mo” Hardwick and many others. It was all part of the 5th annual Stop the Violence rally.

Together, they marched near Seven Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Activist Jaylin Harris is the one who put the rally together.

“Just for people to see that all ages are here supporting one cause, and that one cause is to end violence throughout the city gun violence, domestic violence,” Harris said.

Each speaker’s passion was personal.

Maurice Hardwick, also known as “Pastor Mo,” said, “We are rising out of the ashes. I want you to understand this Detroit, it starts with you, it starts with you and your house.”

“I want to be free to go to the grocery store. I want to feel free to ride my bike in my neighborhood,” Wanda Redmond, out of Detroit city council member Mary Waters‘ office, said.

The hope is that with every honk of support from the community those same people are inspired to not only want change, but to be the change.

“It’s up to us to do this,” Redmond said. “It’s not up to the police alone. It’s not up to the mayor alone. It’s not up to city council alone. It is up to us to do this.”