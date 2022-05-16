13,000 Michigan children in need of a new home -- what to know about foster care

LANSING, Mich. – Thousands of Michigan children are looking for a new home, and the state is calling on loving families who want to expand.

May has been declared Foster Care Month by the Whitmer Administration.

It has been reported that there are about 13,000 children in Michigan’s foster care system. Of those children, officials report that 300 are looking to be adopted.

So far, 4,928 foster families in the state have helped deserving children find a loving home.

“We are facing an increased need for foster families to provide stable and safe care for children due to the department’s commitment to provide family homes for children and reduce the use of congregate care settings, as well as a significant loss of foster homes during the pandemic,” said Demetrius Starling, executive director of the MDHHS Children’s Services Agency.

If you are looking to be a foster parent, the state has a few requirements.

Foster parents must be willing to work with the child’s birth parents, must be able to encourage old children towards independent living, help provide a permanent home for the foster child and help work with the child’s emotional and behavioral needs that could have been caused by trauma.

To reiterate, foster care is temporary, and adoption is permanent. Foster parents work with state agencies to help provide a safe home for children in need.

According to adoptuskids.org, you do not have to be married or have children to adopt. Foster parents don’t necessarily need to be homeowners or make a large income. Depending on what agency a foster parent is working is, there is financial assistance available for foster care.

If you are interested in being a foster parent in Michigan, call 855-MICHKIDS or head over to fcnp.org.