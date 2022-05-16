Method Man is bringing da ruckus to Michigan with a new cannabis brand

DETROIT – Wu-Tang’s Method Man has announced a new cannabis brand that’ll be available in Michigan starting May 17.

TICAL, also known as Taking Into Consideration All Lives, is an inclusive brand hoping to raise awareness of racial and ethnic aspects of the cannabis space.

According to a press release, the brand priorities partnerships with female and minority-owned businesses.

The new cannabis brand is partnering with Glorious Cannabis Co., out of Rochester Hills.

The Rochester Hills cannabis shop is known for its ICEWATER bubble hash-infused pre-rolls. The press release states that the shop is dedicated to providing an excellent customer experience while respecting the city’s culture and community. Glorious Cannabis Co. has been awarded a Certificate of Merit by the Detroit Engineers Society for efficiency and progressiveness.

“Out of 300 plus stores, there are only six operating black-owned retailers throughout Michigan. This is the reason why we need to continue to push our message of social equity to make sure black entrepreneurs are given a fair opportunity to operate in a space that has been built on injustice,” said Co-founder of TICAL Nathaniel Vereen.

Method Man has been a cannabis pioneer for over 20 years. He has been using TICAL as a cannabis term since 1993.

The TICAL brand can be found at five black-owned dispensaries and eight House of Dank shops throughout Michigan.

Cannabis connoisseurs can find the brand at the following locations:

Remedy, Detroit

House of Zen, Detroit

House of Mary Jane, Detroit

West Coast Meds, Detroit

Viola, Detroit

