Michigan patient waiting on double lung transplant says yes to wedding proposal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital patient in Grand Rapids was proposed to last week.

Kaitlyn Sterling from Hubbell, Michigan, has been patiently waiting on a double lung transplant.

The 25-year-old has been dating her boyfriend, Stan Myaskovskiy, for five years, and he decided to pop the question Thursday (May 12).

Kaitlyn and Stan proposal (Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation)

Sterling fell ill and was diagnosed with antisynthetase syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder, in 2021. For weeks, she was in ICU on life support.

Since April, Sterling has been receiving intensive rehabilitation therapy and is on a waitlist for a double lung transplant.

Sterling has been in seven different hospitals throughout her journey, and Myaskovskiy was by her side for it all.

Before her medical journey, Sterling received a bachelor’s from Michigan Tech and was working as a design engineer. She enjoys the outdoors and hiking in the U.P.

“You mean the absolute world to me,” Myaskovskiy told Sterling during the proposal. “And whatever hardships are ahead of us, and whatever good times are ahead of us, I’m fully committed to you.”

Sterling is now looking forward to a future lung transplant and a wedding.

Click here for Sterling’s GoFundMe page.