Live stream: House panel holds public hearing on UFOs

Pentagon confirms authenticity of UFO videos, including one off of Jacksonville coast

A House panel is going to hold a public hearing on “unidentified aerial phenomena,” also known as UFOs.

The House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee, chaired by Congressman André Carson (D-Ind.) are holding an open hearing.

Last year the Pentagon confirmed that a 2019 video captured by the U.S. Department of Defense showed unidentified flying objects and was an authentic video. According to CNN, this is the first congressional public hearing on UFOs in decades.

In November of last year, the DoD established the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group. It is the successor to the U.S. Navy’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force. The goal is to assess and mitigate any threats to safety of flight and national security.

Watch the hearing at 9 a.m. via the embedded video below (or click here):