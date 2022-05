Danielle Chiles reads directions before giving her daughter, Brooklynn Chiles, 8, a COVID-19 antigen rapid test at home in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Proof of a negative test is required for Brooklynn to attend third grade classes at Rocketship Rise Academy Public Charter School in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

DETROIT – If you’d like to have more free at-home COVID-19 tests, now is your chance, as the federal government has announced a third round of tests available for Americans by visiting COVIDtests.gov.

In this round of free tests, the U.S. Postal Service will deliver eight free rapid Antigen Tests to any household in the United States, per the website.

The program allows up to 16 tests per residential address.

The tests were first ordered in January and then again in March.