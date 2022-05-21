Select Jif peanut butters recalled for potential salmonella contamination

The Food & Drug Administration announced Friday that Select Jif products are voluntarily recalled.

The J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling various peanut butter products nationwide because of salmonella contamination.

Salmonella can seriously and sometimes totally infect young children, people with weak immune systems and the elderly.

Some symptoms of salmonella are fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Consumers who have questions or want to make a report should visit www.jif.com/contact-usExternal Link Disclaimer or call 800-828-9980.

Click here to see the complete list of recalled items.