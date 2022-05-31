Oakland County attorney Clarence Dass dies days before his twins’ anticipated due date

Attorney Clarence Dass, 36, died Sunday after battling colon cancer, just days before the anticipated date of his twins’ birth.

Dass was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2017. According to a release, he kept his cancer treatments private and continued to work.

Dass was the founder and manager of The Dass Law Firm, located in Bloomfield Hills. His law firm specialized in family, criminal and juvenile cases. For four years he served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dass represented the artist that hid the Crumbley parents in early December.

He died just days before his wife’s due date for their twins.

“Clarence Dass was an incredible attorney, dedicated community leader and devoted family man,” said Jonathan Swartz, Dass’ friend and fellow attorney. “He changed the world for the better, and positively impacted so many lives. It is heartwarming to see the outpouring of love and support from his many family, friends, colleagues and clients. We will all miss him so much, but Clarence’s legacy will live on, especially through his soon-to-be-born twins, who will learn from so many that their dad was the absolute best.”

Ad

Here are some of Dass’ achievements:

• 2017: Oakland County Executive’s “Elite 40 Under 40″

• 2017: President of Leadership Oakland, which aims to build a safe house for human trafficking survivors in Pontiac.

• 2018: Leadership Oakland’s “Leader of Leaders” award for exemplary public leadership

• 2019: Michigan Bar Association’s “Unsung Hero Award.”

• Past president of Leadership Oakland, which aims to build a safe house for human trafficking survivors in Pontiac.

Click here for the Dass family GoFundMe page.