How Michigan is marking World No Tobacco Day

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging the people of Michigan to quit commercial tobacco use in recognition of World No Tobacco Day (May 31).

World No Tobacco Day is an initiative created by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is observed every year on May 31. It was created to draw attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and diseases it causes.

This year, the campaign is focusing its efforts on the negative impact that the tobacco industry has on the environment. Earth’s ecosystems are damaged by the tobacco industry by the 84 megatons of greenhouse gasses its production causes. Growing tobacco also contributes to deforestation.

Not only are ecosystems suffering, but local communities are littered with cigarette butts. Cigarette butts are the most littered item on earth, major cities spend millions to clean up the waste smokers leave behind. This waste is toxic, and when littered, it can contaminate water, poison fish, and hurt animals that consume it.

Ad

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the chief medical executive at MDHHS says, “we know that the use of tobacco takes a significant toll on a people’s health, it damages nearly every organ in the body, including the lungs, heart, blood vessels, reproductive organs, mouth, skin, eyes and bones. However, something that people may not consider is the significant impact that the tobacco industry has had on our natural resources. This year’s World No Tobacco Day campaign sheds a light on that fact”

For residents in need of assistance in quitting tobacco, the Michigan Tobacco Quitline –800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669) – is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. From now through Sept. 30, all new enrollees at the Michigan Tobacco Quitline will receive two weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy along with a coaching session.

For more information about quitting and World No Tobacco Day visit: Keeping Michigan Healthy