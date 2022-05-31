Michigan Science Center offers free admission for military personnel, families

DETROIT – The Michigan Science Center will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families.

This Smithsonian affiliate museum reportedly inspires nearly 250,000 curious minds every year. The museum teaches people of all ages with their Toyota Engineering 4D Theater, live science demonstrations, and more than 220 interactive exhibits.

It was announced that the Science Center will be offering this free admission program all summer, ending on Labor Day. Sept. 5, 2022. This initiative from Blue Star Museums comes from the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and participating museums nationwide.

Dr. Christian Greer, the president and CEO of the Michigan Science Center says “We are thrilled to partner with the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families to bring this important program to MiSci, we are grateful to those who serve our country and delighted to provide an opportunity to put them at the center of science this summer.”

Ad

This program is available to those currently serving in the United States Military: Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps and up to five family members. Those who qualify must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into the Science Center or any participating Blue Star Museum.

A full list of participating museums is available at: Blue Star Museums