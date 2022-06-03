81º

Flint man found outside US Capitol with BB gun, body armor, fake badge, ammo

Jerome Felipe facing 2 charges

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Pictures taken after a Flint man was arrested June 3, 2022, outside the U.S. Capitol. (U.S. Capitol Police)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Flint man was arrested Friday after he was found outside the United States Capitol with a BB gun, body armor, a fake badge, and ammunition, officials said.

Jerome Felipe, 53, of Flint, was found just before 5 a.m. Friday (June 3) by a U.S. Capitol Police patrol officer. Felipe had parked his 2017 Dodge Charger near Peace Circle on the west side of the Capitol, according to authorities.

Police said Felipe is a retired police officer out of New York. He presented officers with a fake badge that said, “Department of the INTERPOL,” they said. He also claimed to be a criminal investigator with the agency, according to officials.

Felipe gave police permission to search the Charger, and they said they found a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high-capacity magazines, and other ammunition inside.

No real guns were found, authorities said.

He’s facing charges for unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammo.

Investigators are still working to determine why Felipe was parked near the Capitol.

