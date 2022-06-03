Michigan man sentenced after sexually assaulting girl from age 5 to 17, officials say

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A Michigan man has been sentenced to nearly three decades in prison after he sexually assaulted a girl from when she was 5 years old until she was 17, officials said.

Victor Alberto Elias Rodriguez, 40, of Mount Pleasant, was sentenced Wednesday (June 1) to 342 months (28 years, six months) in prison for production of child pornography, according to authorities.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal, of the Southern District of Iowa, made the announcement. The case was prosecuted in Iowa as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood.”

Court records show Elias Rodriguez sexually assaulted a girl starting when she was 5 years old. It continued up until she turned 17, authorities said. He took a video of the sexual assault with his cellphone when she was 17, and that resulted in the child pornography charge, officials said.

Elias Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the one-count indictment. He must serve 10 years of supervised release following his sentence.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.