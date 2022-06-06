70º

Henry Ford Hospital facing blood shortage in Detroit

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Blood supplies are critically low at one local hospital. At this point, employees have been asked to roll up their sleeves to donate to keep blood products available for patients. To donate visit www.versiti.org . Henry Ford Health Hospital says that despite the blood shortage it is important for patients to know that there is no reduction in services or level of care.

DETROIT – Blood supplies are critically low at one local hospital. At this point, employees have been asked to roll up their sleeves to donate to keep blood products available for patients.

Seen in the video player above is what the blood bank at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit looked like at 8:45 Monday (June 6) morning. Sparse critically low, and extremely worrisome to Jim Hayward, the Blood Bank Manager, who immediately rolled up his sleeve to donate

He put the word out to fellow employees, nurses, doctors, administrators—people engaged in the business of saving lives to stop what they were doing to double down on saving lives.

When the blood supply is this low, there is fear that anyone rolled in on a stretcher from a car accident or any other emergency won’t have the blood they need to save lives. In fact, today, there was rationing of blood to any number of patients who are receiving half doses of blood products.

