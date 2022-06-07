Ride-share drivers protesting at Metro Airport

Dozens of ride-share drivers held a protest at Metro Airport on Monday (June 6) night. The protest is due to high gas prices as drivers want to be able to charge passengers more because of the high cost of fuel. There were over a dozen police cruisers located in the Uber lot as they we're trying to control the situation.

Officials told the Uber drivers that they would have to leave the lot if they did not have the app or run to make as they are not allowed to protest at the airport.

“A lot of the Uber drivers are out because we are not getting any money,” said Uber driver Ellis Pace. “They’re paying us like a $1.20 per mile, and gas is high. We do not receive anything extra. No bonus, no nothing. The drivers are tired of it.”

“Police tonight were very mean,” said Uber driver Nael Tannira. “They forced us to either take trips or leave, and if we want to move around to the drivers that we know, they block us from getting in again.

Police say they did threaten to tow and evict some of the Uber drivers who were refusing to pick up any fares due to their sit-in.

The sit-in was to get the attention of Uber in hopes of receiving help due to the high gas prices across.