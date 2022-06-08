“I was sad and angry’: Thieves ransack 5th grader’s mobile business in Wixom

Everything from video games to specialized equipment to help run that business was stolen as it sat in a secured storage facility. As police investigate, Jaylen Staley and his mom are trying to figure out how to move forward. Thieves somehow broke into the kids gaming bus after a gate was allegedly left open because of a malfunction.

The situation has caused a significant dilemma for the young man who owns the bus as a business venture called Level Up Wit Jay’s Gaming Bus.

“It’s a gaming bus,” said Jaylin Staley. “We drive to your house, and then you come in, and you play games on it. You could do a movie night. You can play games. Or you could try karaoke.”

The 11-year-old just graduated from the fifth grade Thursday (June 8), and he’s already dealing with real-world problems after thieves took off with many items that allowed him to make money.

“I was sad, and I was angry and mad,” Staley said. “But it was kind of like I didn’t really know what to feel.”

Apparently, it all happened when a gate malfunctioned at 1800-Self-Storage In Wixom without customers being made aware. Staley’s mother, Brittani Staley, was the one to find out.

“It would be nice if they would not only reimburse us for us having our stuff stored there but also assist with some of the renovation cost that we have to make because they did not keep that gate closed,” said Brittani Staley. “Nor did they call us and tell us as customers the gate malfunctioned.”

It appears that thieves were able to take a steel pipe and use it to make their way inside the bus, which allowed them to steal even more.

“There was one box sitting with some of the games,” Brittani Staley said. “But then when I opened up the cabinet to see if all the electronic pieces were there, they were all gone. Can’t turn on the lights, can’t turn on the TVs. Nothing.”

With all the video games taken along with other crucial electronics, nearly $4,000 worth of items were stolen.

“I’m not going to let it discourage me or make me not want to try again,” Jaylin Staley said. “I’m going to try again, and I’m not going to give up.”

Local 4 did try talking to management at the storage facility, but no one was able to respond by the time of this article’s publication.

Those willing to help the 11-year-old recover can click here to donate.