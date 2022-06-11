Man found dead on train tracks in Detroit still unidentified 21 years later

DETROIT – It has been 21 years since a man was found dead on train tracks in Detroit. He still hasn’t been identified.

He was found dead on train tracks by police after they were notified by a railroad conductor in Detroit on June 11, 2001.

He had a recognizable face and officials have released a sketch of him.

He had short brown/grey hair and a receding hairline. He had blue eyes.

He was wearing a blue and white grey striped button-up shirt, blue tie, grey slacks, and Atlantic brand underwear. He was also wearing white socks and Wolfe Island brand black-sports style sandals.

He is believed to have been 40 to 55 years old. He was 6′2′' and weighed 190 lbs.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800. Case No. is 01-091928.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.