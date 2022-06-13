Here’s how to watch Monday’s Jan. 6 insurrection hearing and what you need to know

People gather in a park outside of the U.S. Capitol to watch the Jan. 6 House committee investigation in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022, as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol holds the first in a series of hearings laying out its findings. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is holding its second public hearing Monday morning.

What time is the next hearing?

The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday (June 13). It will be live-streamed here. The hearing is physically taking place in a House office building in the U.S. Capitol complex.

Who will testify at Monday’s hearing?

According to the Associated Press, former President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien is listed as a witness.

The witness list also includes BJay Pak, a top federal prosecutor in Atlanta who left his position on Jan 4, 2021. The day after an audio recording was made public in which Trump called him a “never-Trumper.”

Ad

Chris Stirewalt, the former political editor for Fox News, might also testify. So might Washington elections attorney Benjamin Ginsberg, and Al Schmidt, a former city commissioner in Philadelphia.

What evidence will we see at the hearing?

According to the Associated Press, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said lawmakers will present evidence showing that Trump “engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information” that the election had been stolen — even though advisers and allies told him repeatedly he had lost.

Read the full Associated Press report here.