Detroit’s QLINE to begin offering extended service hours starting this weekend

DETROIT – The QLINE will be extending its hours of service and running until midnight on Monday through Saturday, starting this weekend.

The QLINE returned to service in September 2021 with limited hours due to COVID-19 safety protocols and a decreased demand for public transit. Since its restart, the system has enacted a number of service enhancements. The latest improvement launches this month when M-1 RAIL will begin removing blockages along the route using its own tow truck.

“The QLINE is committed to providing service in fifteen minutes or less,” M-1 RAIL president Lisa Nuszkowski says. “With the ability to tow vehicles obstructing the streetcar tracks ourselves, we can reduce blockages, clear obstructions faster, and free up the Detroit Police Department and other city resources to serve other needs.”

The extended hours come as activity increased throughout Downtown. “With service until midnight Monday-Saturday and Sunday service until 9 p.m., riders will be able to use the QLINE to enjoy nightlife along the Woodward corridor, special events, and concerts, and to get to and from sporting events throughout the year” says Nuszkowski.

Additional QLINE improvements since the restart include: