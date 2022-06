Officials say two people were killed and one was person was hurt after a church shooting took place in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at Saint Stephen Episcopal Church, officials say.

There is no word on the condition of the two victims at the moment.

Police say the suspected shooter is in custody and are investigating what sparked the shooting.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more information.