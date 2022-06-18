Detroit man who disappeared 3 years ago after leaving home on bicycle is still missing

DETROIT – A Detroit man who disappeared three years ago is still missing.

Claude Jones left home riding a bicycle exactly three years ago and hasn’t been seen since.

He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. June 18, 2019 in the area of Riopelle Street and East McNichols Road in Detroit.

That was the first time Jones had gone missing.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a long-sleeve black t-shirt, black shoes and a blue Carhartt coat.

Details Claude Jones Missing Age 29 Current Age 32 Height 6′ Weight 160 lbs Hair Black Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.