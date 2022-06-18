57º

LIVE

Local News

Detroit man who disappeared 3 years ago after leaving home on bicycle is still missing

Claude Jones would be 32 years old now

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Michigan Cold Cases, Missing in Michigan, Missing in Detroit, Claude Jones, Missing Person
Claude Jones (NamUs)

DETROIT – A Detroit man who disappeared three years ago is still missing.

Claude Jones left home riding a bicycle exactly three years ago and hasn’t been seen since.

He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. June 18, 2019 in the area of Riopelle Street and East McNichols Road in Detroit.

That was the first time Jones had gone missing.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a long-sleeve black t-shirt, black shoes and a blue Carhartt coat.

DetailsClaude Jones
Missing Age29
Current Age32
Height6′
Weight160 lbs
HairBlack
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

Read: More Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter