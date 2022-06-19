Reenactors bring 102nd United States Colored Infantry Regiment back to Camp Ward for Juneteenth

DETROIT – The 102nd United States Colored Infantry Regiment returned to Camp Ward on Saturday.

Reenactors went back in time to showcase what it was like during the Civil War. Black soldiers weren’t just fighting for the Union Army, they were fighting for their freedom.

The more than 900 Black soldiers who trained at Camp Ward helped paved the way for what would happen in Texas two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Black women played an extraordinary role in the fight for freedom too. Formerly enslaved people in Texas learned they were free on Juneteenth, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

