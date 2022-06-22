Near drownings prompt closing of swimming area at Grand Haven State Park

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The swimming area at Grand Haven State Park in western Michigan has been closed following several near drownings.

Park officials shut down swimming Tuesday in Lake Michigan off the beach.

Grand Haven’s Public Safety Department said in a release that a woman and her husband struggled while swimming Tuesday evening before making it to shore.

Meanwhile, an off-duty police officer and bystanders saved a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy from the water.

Officers also helped a man return his wife to shore after she struggled against the current in the lake.

Park officials said water conditions for swimming would be re-evaluated Wednesday.