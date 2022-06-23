Will Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer follow President Biden’s request to repeal the state’s gas tax?

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked if she plans to follow President Joe Biden’s request to repeal the state gas tax.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked if she plans to follow President Joe Biden’s request to repeal the state gas tax.

The question came during a speech to the Macomb County Chamber of Commerce. Whitmer was focusing on family and the economy in Macomb County talking to the chamber of commerce, again, backing Biden’s ask to suspend the federal gas tax and pushing for a stop to the state’s sales tax on gas.

“I proposed a tax rebate, a $500 check that’s something that I think would be helpful and we could actually get to people quickly. I’ve also suggested eliminating the sales tax on gas, which would be a smaller overtime relief,” Whitmer said.

Michigan Republicans have repeatedly urged the state to end its gas tax, including sending a bill to Whitmer’s desk. Whitmer vetoed that bill back in April, saying it would put too much of a hole in road funding -- effectively stopping construction.

Whitmer also made the economic case for keeping abortion a right in Michigan. Whitmer made the argument as a new bill introduced in the state house would make abortion manslaughter. This signals just how far apart Whitmer and Republicans are on the issue.

“Ensuring that women have bodily autonomy and equal rights is crucial to attract and retain talent as well in Michigan,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer also signed a sweeping package of child care bills into law.

The bipartisan package is aimed at opening avenues for more child care options like home-based daycare and more ways for parents to choose the right daycare.

The high cost and scarce availability of child care among the leading reasons many have fought going back to the office.

Local 4 did try to talk to Whitmer but was told she was unavailable. Budget negotiations are still ongoing regarding the gas tax.

