How to watch the 2022 Ford Fireworks in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – The Ford Fireworks presented by The Parade Company returns to its longtime spot on the Detroit riverfront this year after a two-year hiatus.

You can watch the show live, exclusively on Local 4, ClickOnDetroit and streamed on Local 4+ from 8 to 11 p.m. on Monday, June 27.

Contest: At-home viewers have a chance to win a $3,000 Gardner-White gift card. Details on how to enter the contest will be announced during the broadcast of the Ford Fireworks.

Detroit’s Big Event Station will once again showcase “Detroit Duets.” This year’s celebrated local singers are:

Travis James & Brittney Hayden

Tom Butwin & Nancy Ingles

Laura Rain & Smoke Jones

Jill Jack & Kathleen Murray

Beth Griffith-Manley, former contestant on “The Voice,” will sing the American and Canadian anthems right before the magical pyrotechnic display of color, shapes, light and sound.

Local 4 anchors Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill, and Karen Drew will host this primetime special live from The Parade Company’s exclusive rooftop venue overlooking the Detroit River. The Ford Fireworks is the highest rated local, entertainment television event of the summer and one of the nation’s largest fireworks displays.

SPECIAL VIEWING: WDIV Insider members will have exclusive access to choose their view of the 2022 “Ford Fireworks.” ➡️ Sign up here for the FREE membership ⬅️ right now so you don’t miss the exclusive views of this year’s show from the sky to the ground, to behind-the-scenes on set, and the exciting barge cam mounted on the barge where the fireworks are blasted from in the Detroit River!

Celebrity interviews in our Zoom Boom Room (via Zoom):

· Curtis Gadson – TV producer; Former producer and host of WDIV’s Saturday Night Music Machine

· Ana Gasteyer – Star of NBC’s American Auto; Saturday Night Live alum

· Mayan Lopez – Actress and producer; Soon to be co-starring with her dad, comedian George Lopez, in Lopez vs. Lopez, an upcoming show on NBC next season

The Ford Fireworks is produced by The Parade Company and their theme this year is “Hey Detroit! The Sky Shines for You.” One of their most important fundraisers of the year takes place on June 27 - the Ford Fireworks Rooftop Party presented by Ford Motor Company on top of the Center Parking Garage next to the Renaissance Center. This annual sold-out party is attended by hundreds of metro Detroit area businesses and civic leaders making it a true Detroit tradition.

The Parade Company selects the musical arrangement for the Ford Fireworks and works exclusively with Zambelli Fireworks and international choreographer Patrick Brault to stage more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects. The Ford Fireworks is the largest display in the country for Zambelli Fireworks. For more information, please visit theparade.org.