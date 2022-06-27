Roe V Wade overturned: What’s next for the pro-choice movement in Michigan?

DETROIT – With the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade, there are questions all across the nation about what this means for the pro-choice movement.

Dr. Lauren Owens is a care provider for women, including ones who may choose to terminate a pregnancy for a variety of reasons.

“The youngest pregnant patient I’ve cared for was nine, and you know, for that patient, for a 12-year-old, for anybody, anybody who doesn’t want to be pregnant -- the effort it takes to get out of state if they’re in a state where they can’t access that care is devastating,” Owens said. “It’s absolutely a human rights issue that people anticipate being able to be in charge of their lives.”

On Monday, the Committee to Protect Healthcare talked about the need to keep abortions safe and legal from the perspectives of physicians.

“This ruling is a devastating blow for abortion access and reproductive freedom for women across the country, including here in Michigan,” Dr. Rob Davidson said.

The Michigan Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative is a petition to put the issue on the ballot in November.

“Michiganders don’t want the government making these decisions for women,” Dr. Melissa Bayne said. “That is why it’s so important that we pass the Reproductive Freedom For All proposal. It will keep abortion legal, it will keep it safe and it will keep it between doctors and patients in Michigan.”

It is currently legal for physicians to perform abortions in Michigan because the 1931 law is under injunction.

